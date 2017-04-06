08:06 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17 Sivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17 Weapon confiscated at Te'enim Crossing near Tulkarm Security at the Te'enim Crossing in Samaria stopped a car driving in a suspicious manner last night. After checking the car, they found a pistol and two cartridges filled with bullets. The driver was transferred to police investigations. ► ◄ Last Briefs