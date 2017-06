08:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17 Sivan 10, 5777 , 04/06/17 Gush Etzion leader to ministers: Don't come visit Read more Gush Etzion leader says if government cannot build in Gush Etzion, they should not celebrate Judea and Samaria's liberation. ► ◄ Last Briefs