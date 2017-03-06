Iran sticking to nuclear deal, says UN watchdog

Iran is sticking to the 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers, according to a report by the UN atomic watchdog released Friday.

The new International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, seen by the AFP news agency, showed Iran's nuclear activities remain reduced, making any push to an atomic bomb much harder than before the agreement.

