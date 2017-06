Jewish groups in the United States on Friday expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump on Thursday signed a waiver keeping the Embassy in Israel at its present location for at least six months.

