Radiohead blasts calls to boycott Israel

Radiohead on Friday fired back at a campaign urging the band to scrap a show in Israel, calling the boycott effort divisive, patronizing and "an extraordinary waste of energy", AFP reports.

The rock icons are scheduled to close a tour on July 19 in Tel Aviv. Recently, dozens of artists including notorious anti-Israel activist Roger Waters, sent a letter to Radiohead, urging the band to cancel its Tel Aviv concert.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)