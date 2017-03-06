Congress urged not to prejudge diplomatic process

Religious Zionists of America (RZA) co-president Martin Oliner commends a group of senators, led by Mitch McConnell and Charles Schumer, for their resolution that reaffirms the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995.

The RZA also questions why in clause 5, Resolution 176 reaffirms that it is the longstanding, bipartisan policy of the United States Government that the permanent status of Jerusalem remains a matter to be decided between the parties through final status negotiations towards a two-state solution.

