Jerusalem reunification celebrated at European parliament

The European Coalition for Israel (ECI) marked the 50th Anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem by hosting a screening of a new documentary, “In Our Hand – The Battle for Jerusalem”, in the European Parliament in Brussels.

The documentary, which had its European premiere on Thursday night, was presented by producer Gordon Robertson who also answered questions after the film.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)