German authorities on Friday shut down a popular rock music festival because of a possible terrorist threat, The Associated Press reports.

The Rock am Ring festival was cleared out on its opening night after Koblenz police said they'd received information of a "concrete threat."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)