Spicer: Embassy move a question of when, not if

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday stressed that President Donald Trump still intends to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Speaking to reporters at his daily press briefing, Spicer spoke of Trump's decision to sign the presidential waiver on the Jerusalem Embassy Act, delaying the Embassy move for six months.

