King of Morocco boycotts summit because of Netanyahu

Morocco's king has cancelled plans to attend a West Africa summit this weekend in Liberia due to the presence of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the foreign ministry said.

The North African country is hoping to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after the African Union readmitted Morocco after a 33-year absence in January.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)