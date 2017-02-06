Israel returns body of teen terrorist

Israel has returned the body of the Arab terrorist responsible for Thursday’s stabbing attack near Mevo Dotan, Israeli media reported Friday.

The 16-year old terrorist from the town of Yaabad, near Jenin, stabbed a soldier at the entrance to the town of Mevo Dotan in Samaria, leaving him in light-to-moderate condition.

