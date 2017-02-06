'Netanyahu is voluntarily freezing construction'

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, on Friday dismissed reports that the Civil Administration is set to approve a series of building projects in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria which include plans for more than 2,600 housing units.

“The Prime Minister is trying to create a construction freeze on a voluntary basis - after Obama's eight years,” wrote Dagan on Facebook.

