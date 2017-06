Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 global agreement to fight climate change was a seriously negative signal.

Novak said, however, he did not expect other countries to exit the agreement.

