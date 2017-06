17:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5777 , 02/06/17 Sivan 8, 5777 , 02/06/17 Merkel: Trump's decision 'extremely regrettable' German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement "extremely regrettable". “The decision of the U.S. President to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement is extremely regrettable, and I'm expressing myself in very restrained terms,” she said in Berlin. ► ◄ Last Briefs