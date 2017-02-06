IDF Spokesman: 65,000 Muslims pass through border crossings on way to Ramadan prayers

IDF Spokesman Ronen Manelis said that more than 65,000 Muslim worshipers passed on Friday through the crossings from Gaza on their way to the first Friday prayer services of the month of Ramadan, twice as many as last year.

"I joined this morning a tour of the crossings with Roni, the commander of the Central Command, Lior, the division commander, the brigade commanders, the Coordination and Liaison Administration, the military police, the Border Police and the Israel Police. The commanders emphasized the effort to allow simple and quick passage while maintaining maximum security," he said.