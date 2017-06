13:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5777 , 02/06/17 Sivan 8, 5777 , 02/06/17 Yossi Klein: It's Irreversible Yossi Klein: “The Situation is Irreversible” Read more Haaretz columnist Yossi Klein joins a list of academics and commentators who conclude that the West Bank Jewish presence is irreversible. ► ◄ Last Briefs