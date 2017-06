Iyad al-Bazam, a spokesman for the interior ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, claimed on Thursday that Israeli "agents" had recently turned themselves into security officials who had handled the matter secretly.

Speaking with Hamas's official Palestine newspaper, al-Bazam said that after the assassination of senior Hamas terrorist Mazen Faqha, the security forces in Gaza carried out a campaign to expose collaborators with Israel, in which 45 agents were arrested throughout the region.