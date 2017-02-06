Two 30-year-old men were critically injured Thursday night in a shooting at a gas station in Kafr Kassem. MDA paramedics provided them with medical treatment and transferred them to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.
News BriefsSivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17
2 critically injured in Kafr Kassem shooting
