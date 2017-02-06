22:59 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 2 critically injured in Kafr Kassem shooting Two 30-year-old men were critically injured Thursday night in a shooting at a gas station in Kafr Kassem. MDA paramedics provided them with medical treatment and transferred them to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

