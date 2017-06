22:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Obam on Paris Accord withdrawal: 'Delaying the future' Former US president Barack Obama said Thursday that the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord "delays the future." Obama said that "in a leadership vacuum and even as this administration joins those delaying the future, I am sure that states, towns and businesses will take a step forward to lead the way to stand up and protect the one earth that we have."

