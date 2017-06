22:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 52-year-old Yarca man seriously injured in fall A 52-year-old man was seriously injured after falling two floors in Yarca in the Galilee. an MDA team provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to a Nahariya hospital.

► ◄ Last Briefs