22:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Trump: Paris Accord 'punishes US' President Trump says the Paris accord will hurt American interests and is very unfair to America, discriminating against it as opposed to other countries, which can continue to add to emissions. ► ◄ Last Briefs