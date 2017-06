22:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Trump: US will withdraw from Paris Climate accord US president Trump announces that US will withdraw from Paris Climate accord but will begin renegotiation of the accord on terms which will aid US citizens and taxpayers. He says the present accord "disadvantages US workers to the advantage of other countries." ► ◄ Last Briefs