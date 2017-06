22:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Tens wounded in Philllippines shootout, ISIS claim act Tens of people were injured in the Manila World Resort hotel after masked gunmen opened fire at the resort where many tourists are residing at present. Police announces that many people are suffering from serious wounds. A local ISIS operative claimed that the act was performed by ISIS. ► ◄ Last Briefs