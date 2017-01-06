Antisemites use pine cones to write hate messages

In the Mount Lebanon neighborhood in Pittsburgh,PA, an anonymous person took pine cones and wrote hate messages on them.

“Kill the Jews!” was found spelled out in pine cones with a swastika on Tuesday morning, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

The woman who found the threat in a residential neighborhood rearranged the cones to read “Love,” but not before taking a photograph of the hate message and calling police, Mt. Lebanon Police Lt. Duane Fisher told the newspaper.

In December, swastikas were drawn into a windowsill of a girls’ bathroom at a local middle school, and a racial slur was painted on a tackling dummy on its sports field.

Prior to that, a swastika was drawn into the mulch near a local elementary school’s playground; a middle school student admitted to drawing that swastika.

Fisher told the newspaper it is likely that the latest incident was also the work of a student “that isn’t aware of the weight of their words and what they’re writing and the potential impact it has on people.”

A school crossing guard frequently uses the pine cones at that corner to leave messages for children such as “Have a nice day,” Fisher said.