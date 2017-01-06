An 8-year-old child fell 6 meters off a cliff in Wadi Kelt near the Judean Desert community of Alon. He was moderately injured.
MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to Hadassah Ein Karem hospital in Jerusalem.
|
19:47
Reported
News BriefsSivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17
8-year-old falls 6 meters of cliff, moderately injured
An 8-year-old child fell 6 meters off a cliff in Wadi Kelt near the Judean Desert community of Alon. He was moderately injured.
MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to Hadassah Ein Karem hospital in Jerusalem.
Last Briefs