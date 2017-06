19:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Abbas on US embassy delay: 'a positive decision' PA chairman Mahmoud Abass's office responded to the decision by President Trump not to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem, terming it a positive, important decision which will strengthen the chance of achieving peace." The office added that "this step emphasizes the American willingness to create trust, especially after the successful summit in Riyadh and the meeting between Abbas and Trump." ► ◄ Last Briefs