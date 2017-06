18:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 US places sanctions on North Korea associate companies The US Treasury Department has placed sanctions on three people and nine companies from a number of countries associated with North Korea and its nuclear program. The companies and persons were placed on a list allowing the Treasury to block their assets and prevent US citizens from conducting business with them.

► ◄ Last Briefs