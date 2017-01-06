Bennett: Recognition of united Jerusalem to bring peace

Minister Naftali Bennett said in response to Trump's decision to delay transfer of the US embassy that "There is no peace based on the division of Jerusalem.

"Delaying the US Embassy move will in fact have an opposite affect and damage the prospect of a lasting peace by nurturing false expectations among the Palestinians regarding the division of Jerusalem, which will never happen.

"Only recognizing a united Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty will end illusions and pave the way to a sustainable peace with our neighbors."