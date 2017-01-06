Model of the Covenant Ark destroyed in Safra Square

The largest model of the Ark of the Covenant in the world, donated to the residents of the city of Jerusalem, was demolished Thursday morning by unknown persons in Safra Square, next to city hall. A suspect was arrested.

The building and setting up of the model was initiated, produced and donated to the residents of the city of Jerusalem, businesswoman Grace Gopna, a resident of the Philippines and a lover of Israel. It took 12 artists and professionals four months to build and was estimated at tens of thousands of dollars.