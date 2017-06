Israel Railway stations between Nahariya and Haifa's Lev Hamifratz station will be closed from Thursday night until Friday because of infrastructure work.

Starting at 22:18 with the Modiin-Nahariya line, trains will stop at the Haifa- Mercaz Hashmonah station, as will the trains from Ben-Gurion Airport. During the closure, the Transportation Ministry will reinforce its 274 line between Haifa and Nahariya with additional buses.