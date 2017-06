14:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Herzog: Meeting with Hamdallah - positive and important Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog has welcomed Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's meeting with Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Rami Hamdallah, calling it "positive and important". The leader of the Zionist Union faction said "Cooperation and the creation of economic stimuli - positive steps to stop terrorism and the right infrastructure for launching a diplomatic process." ► ◄ Last Briefs