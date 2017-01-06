PMW: PA village not renaming center named for terrorist

Following its exposure last week of funding by the United Nations and Norway of a women's center named after terrorist Dalal Mughrabi in the Samaria Palestinian Authority village of Burqa, Palestinian Media Watch reports the head of the village council has announced to the official PA news agency WAFA that they see the terrorist as a "hero" and refuse to rename the center, "regardless of the price."

Sami Daghlas said, "The center has no intention of caving in to the pressure and change its name." Responding to Norway's demand for its money back, WAFA reported, "He said the people of Burqa do not object to return[ing] the money to Norway, which he said was only a few thousand dollars used to repair and refurbish the building, and would never capitulate to pressure and blackmail."