13:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Dichter to Trump: Don't touch that pen! Read more Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee calls on United States President Donald Trump not to sign embassy transfer postponement.