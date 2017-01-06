1st environmental hazard hotline for Judea and Samaria

Members of the Kfar Etzion Field School of the Society for the Preservation of Nature in Israel recently established, together with the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria, a call center called the "Green Line" for reports and complaints regarding environmental hazards.

Residents of Judea and Samaria who encounter environmental hazards, such as sewage disposal, dumping of construction waste, or arson can contact the call center at (058) 588-8825 by telephone or by a Whatsapp message. The field school will transfer the details of the complaint to Civil Administration enforcement inspectors.

