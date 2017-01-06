Accident victim's organs donated to 5 people

The family of 16-year-old Liel Babler from Rishon Letzion, who was critically injured in a car accident over the weekend and whose brain death was decided yesterday, has donated her organs to five people across the country who had been waiting for the organs for a long time.

Sharon Fidel, 42, received Babler's heart at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. Liel's kidney was implanted in a 68-year-old man at Ichilov Hospital, and her lungs were transplanted into a 50-year-old woman at Beilinson Hospital. One of her kidneys was transplanted into a 34-year-old at Beilinson and the other into a 42-year-old at Sheba.