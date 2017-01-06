Israel slips in competitiveness survey

The World Competitiveness Center at Switzerland's IMD Business School has ranked Israel as the 22nd most competitive country in the world out of 63 surveyed, compared to its 21st spot in 2016. Israel was passed by China and Iceland.

Israel held on to its #13 ranking in digital competitiveness. The rankings are based on 260 indicators, about two thirds of which come from ‘hard’ data such as national employment and trade statistics; and a third from more than 6,250 responses to an Executive Opinion Survey that measures the business perception of issues such as corruption, environmental concerns and quality of life.