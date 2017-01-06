07:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Sivan 7, 5777 , 01/06/17 Warmer weekend ahead Clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with below-average temperatures. Partly cloudy Thursday night and Friday, clearing during the day with a slight rise in temperature. Drizzle is possible during the morning in the north. Fair on Shabbat with temperatures rising to normal. Sunday will be clear to partly cloudy with additional slight warming making for above-average temperatures in the mountains and inland areas. Thursday highs:

Jerusalem, Haifa: 24Celsius/75Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 32C/89F; Golan Heights: 27/80;

Tel Aviv: 25/77; Be'er Sheva': 29/84; Dead Sea: 34/93; Eilat: 35/95 ► ◄ Last Briefs