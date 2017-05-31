Putin 'convinced' Assad didn't use chemical weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed on Tuesday any suggestion that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's forces were behind a chemical attack that killed scores of people in Khan Sheikhun in the Idlib province in April.

"According to our information, there is no proof that chemical weapons were used by Assad. We are convinced that he didn't do it," Putin told the French daily newspaper Le Figaro, as quoted by Reuters.

