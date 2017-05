Hamas on Tuesday denied reports that Iran intends to resume its financial support for the group.

The Saudi pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat reported earlier on Tuesday that Tehran has agreed to renew its financial aid to Hamas after heads of Hamas met with Iranian officials in Lebanon.

