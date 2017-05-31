Haley makes Israel visit official

Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the UN, will travel to Israel next week and deliver an address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, AFP reported Tuesday.

Haley will be the first U.S. ambassador to address the rights council at a session on June 6 that will be followed by a speech on the U.S. role at the council, the U.S. mission said.

