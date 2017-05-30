U.S. tests anti-ICBM defense system

The U.S. military on Tuesday carried out the first test of the Ground Based Midcourse Defense (GMD), a missile defense system against an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The test took place at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Pentagon officials said the test was to simulate the capability for responding to a hypothetical North Korean ICBM.

