Spicer on embassy move: We'll let you know

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has yet to reach a decision on whether or not to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Haaretz reported.

Trump only has one day left to make a decision, before he will have to either sign or not sign a presidential waiver that will delay the implementation of a 1995 decision by Congress to move the embassy.

