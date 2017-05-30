Barghouti: We'll renew hunger strike if our demands aren't met

Fatah leader and archterrorist Marwan Barghouti, who led a mass hunger strike of terrorist prisoners which ended this week, on Tuesday threatened to renew the hunger strike if the Israel Prison Service (IPS) fails to keep the promises it made to the terrorists.

"The strike brought the issue of the prisoners back to the forefront of politics on the international level," Barghouti said in a statement quoted by Channel 10 News. "A committee made up of senior IPS officials and representatives of the prisoners was set up and it will convene in the coming days.”

