Barak blasts 'fascist' Shaked

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Tuesday accused Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) of “fascism” following her row with the President of the Supreme Court, Justice Miriam Naor.

"Shaked threatens the President of the Supreme Court, three times already this year. This is more extortion than threats of ‘separation of powers’. Only a rhinoceros would fail to see another small step towards fascism. And the opposition?" tweeted Barak.

