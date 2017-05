German police on Tuesday arrested a teenage asylum seeker suspected of planning a suicide attack in Berlin, Brandenburg state officials said, according to the BBC.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in the Uckermark district, Interior Minister Karl-Heinz Schröter announced.

