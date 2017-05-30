Knife-wielding terrorist arrested in Hevron

A female Arab terrorist from a village near Hevron was arrested on Tuesday afternoon near the Cave of the Patriarchs when it was discovered she had hidden a large kitchen knife in her personal bag.

Border Police officers who were stationed at one of the checkpoints near the Cave of the Patriarchs noticed the woman who had raised their suspicions.

