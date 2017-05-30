17:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 Sivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17 4-year-old has nearly drowns in Kinneret A four-year-old boy nearly drowned on the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) beach. He is currently in moderate condition. Magen David Adom administered first aid and transferred the victim to Poriya Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs