A four-year-old boy nearly drowned on the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) beach.
He is currently in moderate condition.
Magen David Adom administered first aid and transferred the victim to Poriya Hospital.
17:14
Reported
News BriefsSivan 5, 5777 , 30/05/17
4-year-old has nearly drowns in Kinneret
