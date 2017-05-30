Dubek: No more free cigarettes

A senior official of Israel's Dubek cigarette comany says it has decided to stop distributing cigarettes for free, following criticisms of its free distribution of cigarettes and lighters about two weeks ago, during Lag Baomer observances in Meron, according to nrg.

Following nrg's original exposé, the Knesset Committee on Drug and Alcohol Abuse held a special meeting on the matter during the hearing, at which representatives of the police announced that they were considering opening a criminal investigation into the affair. Chairwoman Tamar Zandberg said in response: "I am happy to see that tobacco companies understand that the patience for self-promotion at the expense of the public is over, and these companies are selling to the public an illegitimate product for which all must be done to limit its distribution." She concluded, "I am happy that Dubek decided to refrain from marketing activities at events. This temporary decision must become permanent."