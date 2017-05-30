Tzohar Shavuot classes go to private homes

(JTA) — The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, which previously only held programs in community centers and public buildings to encourage the participation of the secular public, has opened a “Homework” program, in which dozens of Tzohar rabbis and community volunteers will open their homes and invite their neighbors to learn together on Shavuot, with individual families choosing the subject to be discussed.

Rabbi David Stav, Tzohar chairman, will open his home in Shoham to the community, where they will talk about Judaism and Israeli society. Tzohar has been coordinating community holiday programming for over 10 years, with the goal of making Jewish holiday traditions accessible to all Jews in Israel in a non-coercive atmosphere.