Tzabar hummus-salad recall

Tzabar wants to inform the public that a small quantity of its 1-kilogram hummus salad (batch number 7115196501), with an expiration date of June 9, 2017, has a taste and smell that is not characteristic of the product.

The Ministry of Health has been updated on the matter. Consumers are being asked not to consume the product and are invited to call the company's consumer service at 1-700-70-20-72 to receive a replacement product. Tzabar apologized for the problem and said it will continue to act to ensure the quality of its products.